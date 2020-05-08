wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen to Coronavirus Relief Fund
May 8, 2020 | Posted by
Kazuchika Okada has made a hefty donation to a coronavirus relief fund. NJPW announced that Okada donated 5 million Yen ($47,010) to the Nippon Foundation’s fund to provide aid to doctors, nurses, and volunteers working in the front lines to fight COVID-19’s spread in Japan.
The announcment included a statement from Okada, which you can read below:
I’m always grateful for NJPW fans’ support, and it’s my hope that I can get back to hearing the cheers of sold-out crowds as soon as possible.
It’s usually me receiving the support and power of the people, but now I feel it’s my turn to lend support to medical staff fighting this disease.
I hope fans continue to stay home and stay healthy, so that we can return to the ring as soon as possible.
More Trending Stories
- The Last Ride Clip Showcases The Undertaker Rehearsing His WrestleMania 33 Entrance
- Charlotte Flair Calls Her NXT Championship A ‘Belt’, Rhea Ripley Corrects Her
- Vince McMahon Says Kevin Owens Is ‘An Inspiration In His Own Unique Way’
- AEW Wrestlers and UFC Fighters Reportedly Staying In The Same Hotel This Week