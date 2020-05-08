wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Donates 5 Million Yen to Coronavirus Relief Fund

May 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada has made a hefty donation to a coronavirus relief fund. NJPW announced that Okada donated 5 million Yen ($47,010) to the Nippon Foundation’s fund to provide aid to doctors, nurses, and volunteers working in the front lines to fight COVID-19’s spread in Japan.

The announcment included a statement from Okada, which you can read below:

I’m always grateful for NJPW fans’ support, and it’s my hope that I can get back to hearing the cheers of sold-out crowds as soon as possible.

It’s usually me receiving the support and power of the people, but now I feel it’s my turn to lend support to medical staff fighting this disease.

I hope fans continue to stay home and stay healthy, so that we can return to the ring as soon as possible.

