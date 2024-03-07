Kazuchika Okada Joining The Elite Was Reportedly Planned For Months

As previously reported, Kazuchika Okada joined The Elite on last night’s AEW Dynamite and officially signed with the company. During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that the plan was always for Okada to join the Elite after Revolution and it had been in the works for months.

It was noted that AEW could have announced a ‘big surprise’ weeks in advance due to knowing this. Instead, they opted to wait until the day of the show.