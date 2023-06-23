Kazuchika Okada Excited to Face Bryan Danielson At Forbidden Door, Talks Possible CM Punk Match

Kazuchika Okada battles Bryan Danielson at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, and he recently discussed the match as well as possibly facing CM Punk. Okada spoke with Sports Illustrated and you can see some highlights below:

On the match with Danielson: “I want fans to be excited to see how great professional wrestling is. It’s cool to know that there are still world-class dream matches like this that bring everyone together. Bryan has done incredible things everywhere he’s been, WWE and AEW included. I think this is an awesome match to make.”

On Danielson: “That is my strongest image of Bryan — when he was in Ring of Honor. I haven’t seen many of his matches since he went to WWE. When I saw the time limit draw he wrestled with Kenny Omega in AEW, I knew he and I could do something incredible. I have respect for him. There’s no hate here. I think that’s the appeal — just pure, competitive wrestling.”

On a possible match with CM Punk: “I’m not sure — The Young Bucks are kind of friends of mine. [laughs] But if fans want to see the match, I want to do it. In Chicago.”