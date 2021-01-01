Kazuchika Okada Is Excited to Face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, Talks Not Being in Main Event

Kazuchika Okada is looking forward to his match with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 15 even if it isn’t a main event bout, and he discussed the match in a new interview with Sports Illustrated. You can check out some highlights below from the interview>

On his match with Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom: “I’m excited to wrestle this new Ospreay. When he debuted in New Japan, he was a high-flying ball of energy. Wrestling Katsuyori Shibata made his strikes better and helped him step up a level, and he’s kept progressing since.”

On being further down the card this year: “I do miss being in the main event, but me and Ospreay will be something special. Since he formed The Empire, Ospreay’s a lot more grounded as a wrestler. I think he’s upping his game again, and as his opponent, that’s exciting … I think this match will get more attention than the main events of Wrestle Kingdom. Even if you are not wrestling in a main event, you can still have the best match on the card. If I were in the main event, [Tomohiro] Ishii could still blow my match out of the water earlier in the card. That’s what will happen here. I will wrestle the best match on Wrestle Kingdom. And I’ll beat Ospreay, too.”

On NJPW being on a break for much of 2020 due to the pandemic: “I had never experienced being away from a ring and not being able to take a bump for this long since I started in the business. So I just missed wrestling. It was that simple. When I got in the ring again, it felt like I was finally able to breathe again. Honestly, being in that ring, it’s like oxygen, and being away made it hard to breathe. Even with no fans in the venue, I was happy to be in that ring and wrestling again. Then, when we brought fans back, I got that feeling all over again. It really hit home that wrestling is built on the presence of fans.”