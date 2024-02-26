Kazuchika Okada Says He’s Exiting NJPW Without the Intention Of Returning

Kazuchika Okada has worked his final match in NJPW, and he says he’s leaving without the intention of returning to the company. Okada has his last match in the promotion at New Beginning In Sapporo on Saturday and he was asked by Tokyo Sports if he might return to face Tetsuya Naito at a Tokyo Dome show at some point.

“I’m already looking ahead to what’s next, and I’m going out with the intention of never coming back to New Japan,” Okada said. “I’m sorry about that, but I don’t think so. Of course, I want to treasure the feeling and the words I received,” Okada said.

Okada’s NJPW contract expired at the end of January. He is reportedly expected to sign with AEW.