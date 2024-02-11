Kazuchika Okada Expected To Sign With AEW Soon

Kazuchika Okada is expected to sign with AEW, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Okada, who exited NJPW in January, is heading to AEW and that a deal was effectively reached within the last couple of weeks. The report is clear in noting that there is no confirmation that the deal has been signed yet, but AEW has been confident in landing Okada as far back as mid-January.

There is no word as of yet on any firm plans on when Okada will debut under contract with the company, sources have indicated it will be after he finishes his NJPW commitments. There have been creative ideas talked about for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion since January and there was some discussion this past weekend that the first half of March would be a big one for AEW. As previously noted, Mercedes Mone is expected to debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business on March 13th in Boston.

WWE did have conversations with Okada and some talent in WWE said that Okada had weighing his choices between the two, but as of now barring a major unforeseen change he will be coming to AEW.