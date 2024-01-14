wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Files Trademark For ‘Rainmaker’

January 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada AEW Dynamite 6-22-22 Image Credit: AEW

Kazuchika Okada is taking ownership of his Rainmaker nickname, filing a trademark for the term. Fightful reports that Okada filed the trademark application for his nickname and finisher on January 12th amid reports that his contract is coming to an end at the close of January.

The trademark is described as follows:

Mark For: RAINMAKER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kazuchika Okada, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading