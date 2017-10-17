NJPW News: Kazuchika Okada Going To Australia, Reason Kenny Omega Didn’t Have Title Belt AT ROH Events, Tetsuya Naito Working For Glory Pro

– IWGP champion Kazuchika Okada will appear for Melbourne City Wrestling on November 11 at the Ukranian Hall in Melbourne, Australia. Local talent Slex will be his opponent.

– PWInsider reports that Kenny Omega didn’t have the IWGP United States title with him this weekend at the ROH Global Wars tour. NJPW and Omega both thought the other had the belt. It ended up being in the possession of NJPW, who forgot to bring it.

– Tetsuya Naito will appear for Michael Elgin’s Glory Pro Wrestling at their anniversary event in a match with AR Fox. It happens on February 18, 2018 in Alton, Missouri.