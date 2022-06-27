Kazuchika Okada Hopes Japanese Fans Begin Reacting More Like American Audiences At Events

Kazuchika Okada enjoyed performing in front of a vocal crowd at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and hopes that Japanese fans begin to adopt more of that model. Okada was part of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at last night’s show. And while he didn’t win the title, he said during the post-show media scrum that he enjoyed the fans’ reactions to the match and would like to see Japan do a bit of that as well.

“Obviously very, very happy to have performed in front of a hot crowd,” Okada said through NJPW commentator Chris Charlton. “And it’s more of a pleasant — it’s a happy feeling rather than a surprise. Really, America is sort of setting the model for how we’d like to be performing in front of our crowds in Japan as well. Obviously, Japan will do it their own way, and it’s a ‘softly, softly’ approach and we’ll get there. But hopefully people will see this here tonight, and sort of take those, you know, little steps and a little step forward to being the way we want to wrestle in front of.”

Japan tends to have much quieter audiences who view it as a matter of respecting and paying attention to the action in the ring. During the pandemic until fairly recently, people attending events were restricted from making any noise apart from applause and stomping their feet, though that has changed over the past month.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.