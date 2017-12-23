 

wrestling / News

Various News: Kazuchika Okada Hypes Wrestle Kingdom 12, Carolers Sing Sycho Sid Christmas Song

December 23, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kazuchika Okada

– IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada hyped his match at Wrestle Kingdom 12, where he’ll fight Tetsuya Naito. The event happens at the Tokyo Dome on January 4.

– WWE has posted a video of a group of Christmas carolers singing “Sycho Sid is Coming to Town” from 1996.

article topics :

Kazuchika Okada, Sid Vicious, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading