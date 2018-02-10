Various News: Togi Makabe Challenges Minoru Suzuki, Kazuchika Okada Wants to Enter the New Japan Cup, and The Young Bucks Promo from Honor Reigns Supreme

– At last night’s event NJPW New Beginning event, IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada voiced his interest in entering the New Japan Cup tournament this year. This year’s tournament is set for March, and the winner will get a title shot of their choosing. Katsuyori Shibata won the 2017 tournament. NJPW champions typically do not take part in the tournament. Okada was in action at last night’s event and defended his title against Sanada.

– Also at last night’s NJPW New Beginning event in Osaka, Japan, Togi Makabe challenged IWGP Intercontinental champion Minoru Suzuki in a match for the title after a tag team match with Michael Elgin, Togi Makabe, KUSHIDA, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Takashi Iizuka, Taichi, & Taka Michinoku. Makabe’s team won the match.

– ROH released a promo video with The Young Bucks ahead of the team’s match with the Best Friends (Chuckie T and Beretta) at Honor Reigns Supreme in Concord, North Carolina. You can check out the video below.