Kazuchika Okada Brings Back Retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship At NJPW Road To Power Struggle

Kazuchika Okada had an old friend with him when he appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle — the old retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship. During Sunday morning’s show, Okada made good on his tease to come out with the championship, which was merged back in March with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship into the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Okada defeated Kota Ibushi in the G1 Climax 31 finals and, in the post-G1 press conference, had said (per Fightful) that he wanted to bring the title with him instead of the briefcase that most G1 winners carry until Wrestle Kingdom. He had noted: