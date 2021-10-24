wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Brings Back Retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship At NJPW Road To Power Struggle
Kazuchika Okada had an old friend with him when he appeared at NJPW Road To Power Struggle — the old retired IWGP Heavyweight Championship. During Sunday morning’s show, Okada made good on his tease to come out with the championship, which was merged back in March with the IWGP Intercontinental Championship into the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
Okada defeated Kota Ibushi in the G1 Climax 31 finals and, in the post-G1 press conference, had said (per Fightful) that he wanted to bring the title with him instead of the briefcase that most G1 winners carry until Wrestle Kingdom. He had noted:
“The IWGP Heavyweight Championship that Ibushi retired though — I’m not saying that people should call me the ‘X-ieth Heavyweight Champion’ or anything, but I want to hold that belt, until Ibushi gets back. Usually [the G1 winner] gets a contract and defends that. But maybe I can — in fact, since the chairman is here today, I’m asking to have the fourth IWGP Heavyweight belt in place of a contract. Is that OK, chairman? There’s usually a briefcase with a contract inside. But after the way things ended yesterday, I want to face Ibushi again. And since Ibushi retired that title, I want it as proof of my promise to him. To have a title belt instead of a contract.”
