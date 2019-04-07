wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP Heavyweight Title At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)

Kazuchika Okada won IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Jay White at tonight’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard. Check out pics and video from the match below as well as our full report.

