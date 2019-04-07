wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP Heavyweight Title At NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard (Pics, Video)
Kazuchika Okada won IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Jay White at tonight’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard. Check out pics and video from the match below as well as our full report.
Breathe with @JayWhiteNZ. #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/neFboJfqga
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Come on, Rainmaker! @rainmakerXokada wipes out White and Gedo! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/y3eDwFHcMj
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@rainmakerXokada's dropkicks are as good as it gets! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/VIpt2pvKE2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
.@JayWhiteNZ drops the challenger! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/SWAGzSXm8s
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Blade Runner! …but @JayWhiteNZ can't get to a cover! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/4FXKvgZCpP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Do it @rainmakerXokada!! #G1Supercard #HonorClub
➡️ https://t.co/L56LqIm2Tw | https://t.co/nA6zFRMmxQ pic.twitter.com/YJ3siACHVN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 7, 2019
Okada has done it again. Champion inside MSG. #G1SuperCard pic.twitter.com/7mUO86wX2t
— Daniel Yanofsky (@DanYanofsky) April 7, 2019
#G1Supercard
Your New IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION THE RAINMAKER
KAZUCHIKA OKADA.. pic.twitter.com/qnjvkUkP0M
— PRO WRESTLING EXTREME (@trolls_pro) April 7, 2019
WELCOME BACK TO THE OKADA ERA!!! #G1Supercard pic.twitter.com/jIL2npE7dS
— Shane (@PsychosocialSB) April 7, 2019
