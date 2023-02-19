wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Retains IWGP World Heavyweight Championship At NJPW Battle in the Valley

February 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Battle in the Valley Kazuchika Okada Mercedes Mone Image Credit: NJPW

Kazuchika Okada is still your IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the title at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Okada beat Tanahashi in the main event of the show, putting the challenger away with a Rainmaker to get the pin. After the match, new new IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone came out and joined Okada in the ring.

Okada’s title reign now stands at 46 days, having won the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. You can see highlights from the match below:

