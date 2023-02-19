wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Retains IWGP World Heavyweight Championship At NJPW Battle in the Valley
Kazuchika Okada is still your IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the title at NJPW Battle in the Valley. Okada beat Tanahashi in the main event of the show, putting the challenger away with a Rainmaker to get the pin. After the match, new new IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone came out and joined Okada in the ring.
Okada’s title reign now stands at 46 days, having won the title at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. You can see highlights from the match below:
Go ACE! Can Tanahashi do it again? #njBITV pic.twitter.com/8LFuLdUuob
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Okada is in the building and ready to defend. #njBITV pic.twitter.com/uh2Cx0dw9a
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
These two know each other like the back of their hand #NjBITV pic.twitter.com/uJD9LML1g6
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Back and forth Okada and Tanahashi go! #NjBITV pic.twitter.com/mJHbm53LZA
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 19, 2023
Mercedes Monè and Okada together to close out Battle In The Valley! INCREDIBLE!! #njBITV
pic.twitter.com/tn805eOble
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) February 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes On Sami Zayn’s Homecoming From This Week’s WWE Smackdown
- Tony Khan Calls Ariel Helwani a ‘Fraud’ After Smackdown Appearance, Helwani Responds
- Jey Uso Sparks Speculation Ahead of Elimination Chamber With New Social Media Pic
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince McMahon Wanted To Give Dusty Rhodes the Hulk Hogan Treatment