Kazuchika Okada, Jay White & More Set For NJPW G1 Climax 29
– NJPW has announced four major names who will be there for G1 Climax 29’s opening day. The company announced on Twitter that Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito will be at the opening day of the events, which kicks off on July 6th in Dallas, Texas. Entrants to the tournament will be announced at a later date.
Okada, White, Naito and Ibushi all had big matches at G1 Supercard, with Okada defeating White for the IWGP Heavyweight Title and Ibushi beating Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.
🇺🇸HUGE NEWS FOR #g129 IN DALLAS!🇺🇸
Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi will all be in Dallas for the first day of G1 Climax 29 July 6! (tournament entrants will be announced at a later date)https://t.co/VD7bzaNWD6
Ticketmaster: https://t.co/MhwUBZjsxx pic.twitter.com/2IlzE6fXCD
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 15, 2019
