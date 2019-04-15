wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada, Jay White & More Set For NJPW G1 Climax 29

April 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– NJPW has announced four major names who will be there for G1 Climax 29’s opening day. The company announced on Twitter that Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito will be at the opening day of the events, which kicks off on July 6th in Dallas, Texas. Entrants to the tournament will be announced at a later date.

Okada, White, Naito and Ibushi all had big matches at G1 Supercard, with Okada defeating White for the IWGP Heavyweight Title and Ibushi beating Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

