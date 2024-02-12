Kazuchika Okada’s Last NJPW Match Set For New Beginning In Sapporo

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that several matches have been added to NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo, including Kazuchika Okada’s last match. The event happens on February 24. He will team with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii vs Matt Riddle, Jeff Cobb, HENARE, Great-O-Khan & Callum Newman.

Meanwhile, Tama Tonga will also have his farewell, as he teams with Tanga Loa against El Phantasmo & Hikuleo in a GOD vs. GOD match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Global Championship: David Finlay (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

* NJPW World TV Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Matt Riddle

* NEVER Openweight Championship: EVIL (c) vs. Shota Umino

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. SHO

* IWGP Women’s Championship: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & BUSHI) vs. Just Five Guys (SANADA, Taichi, Yuya Uemura, DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku)

* CHAOS (YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs. United Empire (Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP)

* Boltin Oleg, Togi Makabe & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Yujiro Takahashi & Ren Narita)

* Yuji Nagata vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kickoff: Frontier Zone – Toru Yano & Tomoya vs. Shoma Kato & Tomoaki Honma