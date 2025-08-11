Kazuchika Okada Is Now The Longest-Reigning AEW Champion Ever

Kazuchika Okada has hit a new milestone in his career, as he’s now the longest-reigning champion AEW has ever had. He won the Continental Championship on March 20, 2024 from Eddie Kingston. He has since held that belt for 509 days, surpassing Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship reign (508 days).

Okada is technically now the unified champion after unifying the Continental and International belts at All In: Texas. However, since Okada won the match, all future title matches are still under Continental championship rules.

While he’s the longest-reigning champion in AEW history, he’s not the champion with the longest reign across both brands. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena has held her gold for 975 days.

Okada’s next scheduled defense is against Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door.