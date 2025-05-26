wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Puts Away Mike Bailey, Retains Continental Title At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

Mike Bailey had Kazuchika Okada on the ropes, but Okada was able to retain his Continental Title at Double Or Nothing. Okada defeated Bailey to successfully defend the championship on Sunday’s PPV. While it was a back and forth match, Okada was able to hit the Rainmaker to retain his title.

Okada has been AEW Continental Champion for 432 days. He won the title from Eddie Kingston on the March 20th, 2024 episode of Dynamite. You can see highlights from the match below:

