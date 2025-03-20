wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Hits Milestone as AEW Continental Champion
March 20, 2025 | Posted by
Kazuchika Okada has hit a milestone as the AEW Continental Champion, as he’s held the belt for one year. Okada won it on the March 20, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Since then, he’s defended it a total of eleven times.
As only the second champion in the belt’s short history, he is also the longest-reigning champion.
