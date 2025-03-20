wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Hits Milestone as AEW Continental Champion

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kazuchika Okada Brody King AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Kazuchika Okada has hit a milestone as the AEW Continental Champion, as he’s held the belt for one year. Okada won it on the March 20, 2024 episode of Dynamite. Since then, he’s defended it a total of eleven times.

As only the second champion in the belt’s short history, he is also the longest-reigning champion.

