Kazuchika Okada on NJPW’s Return, Holding Shows Without Fans And Why NJPW is ‘Doomed’ If He Loses to Gedo

Kazuchika Okada spoke with NJPW about the promotion’s return to shows, the New Japan Cup and more.

On how it feels being back: “At last! Really, that’s all you can feel. Not just us as wrestlers, but the fans probably all feel that way too. That and ‘oh yeah, I love this.’

On his love for wrestling being reaffirmed by the time off: “It’s weird, right? Most normal people would never enjoy doing something that hurts so much, and yet when I heard the matches were starting again, I was celebrating! But my life is in that ring. It’ll just feel great to be back in the office, so to speak … Just like baseball players or soccer players need that stadium, we need that ring. Otherwise we aren’t really alive. I feel like I can breathe again.”

On contributing to the Japan Relief Fund’s Coronavirus campaign: “Well, look, if the people on the front lines can’t do their thing, then we can’t do our thing either, right? So it was definitely important that I support them anyway I can. Doctors and health care workers are doing so much to look after us ordinarily, let alone in a situation like this. Especially as wrestlers, it’s these guys looking after all of us if we get hurt, and it was definitely important for me to make something happen. It’s up to us to create that sold out atmosphere through NJPW World”

On the shows taking place without fans: “Well, that’s to be expected, really. We’re only able to do this now that the state of emergency has been lifted and we’ve all been antibody tested … we’re being pro-active at last, and that’s the main thing. Like, if you’re thirsty, you don’t go outside with a cup and wait for the rain to fall, you go and get water yourself.”

On jumping in without any time to warm up: “Oh, I don’t think it’s a problem. I mean, I have Gedo in the first round! Jay (White) would be one thing, but this is a nice warm-up.”

On his match with Gedo: “Maybe everybody’s on a bit of a high because these matches are back, but there’s some absolute idiots, absolute chumps that think I might lose. I’m sorry, but I feel I have to say that word. Chumps … Look, if I can lose to Gedo, NJPW is doomed. If I had somebody tough in that first round, then I would have to think about a lot of things. I’d have to consider a gameplan, I’d have to think about how to approach a match without fans in attendance. But it’s Gedo, so it’s not a problem.”

On the New Japan Cup final and Dominion having 1/3 capacity for fans: “Well, I want us to show how good New Japan Pro-Wrestling is. That isn’t just in a ‘let’s have great matches’ way. It’s in a preparedness sense as well. I want everyone to see just how seriously we’re taking these anti infection measures, just how professional and responsible we’re being. All of it. The matches are just one part of making this a success. Soccer is slowly bringing fans back as well, right?”

On if he still feels 2020 could be the biggest year in wrestling: “That hasn’t changed. It’s definitely on us to make up for these three months we’ve missed. I’ve talked about an all-star card a lot, but I think top priority will be to show the power of NJPW. I think that fans right now are excited just to see NJPW back. At the moment we can’t pack an arena full of people, so to cross those barriers and have an all-star card wouldn’t mean as much. The time has to be right.”