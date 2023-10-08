Kazuchika Okada On Bringing NJPW To The World, How Much Time He Has Left As A Wrestler

In an interview with Number, Kazuchika Okada noted that he doesn’t know how much time he has left in his professional wrestling career. However, he wanted to surpass Antonio Inoki’s efforts to bring NJPW to a global stage before he’s done.

He said: “People might say, ‘It’s impossible to surpass Mr. Inoki,’ but I think we have no choice but to make pro wrestling more exciting. First of all, when Mr. Inoki was competing, we were able to fill Tokyo Dome to capacity. After getting the number of spectators back, and now that we have video distribution on the internet, we would like to spread the word about professional wrestling in a different way,” he said. “Mr. Inoki used to be focusing on overseas strategy and trying to bring New Japan’s professional wrestling to the world, but now times have changed and there are many New Japan fans overseas through the Internet. I would like to go beyond what Inoki-san has done in that way. I don’t think I have that much time left as an active [wrestler] either, so I want to do my best.“