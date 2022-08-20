wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada On Paternity Leave After NJPW G1 Climax 32
August 19, 2022 | Posted by
Kazuchika Okada is taking some time off following the NJPW G1 Climax 32 due to the birth of his son. Okada, who defeated Will Ospreay to win the tournament, revealed (per NJPW) that he’s taking time off due to paternity leave.
Okaka said:
“The other day my son was born. I’ve been lucky enough to receive some paternity leave from the company, which I’m very grateful for, and as I take a little bit of time off, I’ll be refreshing and then coming back to kick ass in the next tour. Thanks very much.”
The company will kick off its next tour with the Burning Spirit 2 on September 2nd.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Backstage Reaction to End of NXT UK, Plans For NXT Europe and More
- Zoey Stark Reportedly Injured, Her Team May Be Replaced On Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite