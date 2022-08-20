Kazuchika Okada On Paternity Leave After NJPW G1 Climax 32

Kazuchika Okada is taking some time off following the NJPW G1 Climax 32 due to the birth of his son. Okada, who defeated Will Ospreay to win the tournament, revealed (per NJPW) that he’s taking time off due to paternity leave.

Okaka said:

“The other day my son was born. I’ve been lucky enough to receive some paternity leave from the company, which I’m very grateful for, and as I take a little bit of time off, I’ll be refreshing and then coming back to kick ass in the next tour. Thanks very much.”

The company will kick off its next tour with the Burning Spirit 2 on September 2nd.