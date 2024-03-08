AEW News: Kazuchika Okada’s Pay Lower Than Reported, Note on Which Match Opens Tonight’s AEW Rampage, AEW Showcases Best Women’s Street Fights

– As previously reported, Tokyo Sports claimed that Kazuchika Okada signed a deal for AEW that will get him $4.5 million a year for three years. Both PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter have denied this. The former says the number is “inflated” while the latter says the number is “considerably lower”, but still a “very large number.”

– Trent Beretta & Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher & Kip Sabian will open tonight’s AEW Rampage.

– AEW has released a video looking at some of the best fights in the history of their women’s division.