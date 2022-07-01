Kazuchika Okada Pranked Nick Jackson On His First Night In AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when Kazuchika Okada came in for AEW Dynamite on June 22 in Milwaukee, one of the first things he did was prank Nick Jackson.

He asked Rocky Romero where the dressing room of the Young Bucks was. He then went inside, stole Nick’s ring gear and put it on underneath his clothes. After not seeing Jackson for three-and-a-half years (since Wrestle Kingdom in 2019), he went and asked where his ring gear was. When Jackson couldn’t find it, Okada took of his clothes to reveal he was wearing it.