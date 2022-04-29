Kazuchika Okada Questions If There’s A Need For Another Match With Kenny Omega

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kazuchika Okada spoke about the upcoming NJPW-AEW event Forbidden Door and whether or not he’d wrestle Kenny Omega. The two had several matches in NJPW and Okada said he’s not sure if there needs to be another. Here are highlights:

On possibly appearing on Dynamite ahead of Forbidden Door: “Never say never. I’m always happy for more people to know about New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Kazuchika Okada.”

On his match with Tetsuya Naito at Wrestling Dontaku: “This is our third match this year. Some people might be saying ‘Again?’, but that’s the level of competition there is between us. When you have two of the very best tied at one win apiece, you have to settle things. Professional wrestling fans all over the world tune in expecting greatness. This will be one worth remembering.”

On another match with Kenny Omega: “Is there still unfinished business there? I’ve already wrestled a lot of great opponents. It was an honor for me last month to team with Tatsumi Fujinami and wrestle against a legend like Yoshiaki Fujiwara. There are a lot of truly great professional wrestlers out there and a lot of possible dream matches. If running me and Kenny back really is a dream match, well then that’s definitely a direction to take.”

On Forbidden Door and AEW dream matches: “Forbidden Door with AEW has just been announced, and all the fans are predicting various matches. I believe the day will come when I wrestle CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.”