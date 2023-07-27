wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Reacts to Loss To Will Ospreay In NJPW G1 Climax 33

July 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay defeated Kazuchika Okada during Thursday’s G1 Climax 33 tournament show, and Okada reacted to the loss after the show. Okada spoke in a backstage video after the match and said a loss to the IWGP United States Champion wasn’t anything to be ashamed of, though it still stung.

“Well, losing to Ospreay today is nothing to be ashamed of,” he said (per Fightful). “But it still burns me up. Even though we fight on different teams, we’re still like brothers, in some ways. Nothing’s worse than losing to your little bro,” Okada said. “Well, I’ve known for years just how strong Ospreay really is. Unfortunately, that’s it for our meeting in the G1 blocks. Ospreay… See you in the finals.”

