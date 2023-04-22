– Kazuchika Okada has recruited his first team member for his scheduled NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Title match scheduled for next month’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event. Per NJPW1972.com, Ishii made an appeal to join Okada at a recent non-televised live event.

Okada and Ishii still need one more tag team partner for their upcoming match. The will face the champions Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Ren Narita at the upcoming Event. Here’s the latest announcement:

NJPW Wrestling Dontaku is scheduled for May 3 at the Fukuoka Kokusai Center in Fukuoka, Japan. It will be streamed live on NJPW World.