wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada Retains AEW Continental Championship at Tonight’s Collision
Kazuchika Okada had another successful defense of the Continental Championship, retaining on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Okada faced former New Japan Pro Wrestling teammate Tomohiro Ishii on the episode, defeating him with a low blow and a Rainmaker.
Okada has been the Continental Champion for 304 days after winning it from Eddie Kingston on March 20, 2024. He is only the second champion in the belt’s short history.
The AEW Continental Championship is ON THE LINE as "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada defends his title against a former friend and familiar foe – Tomohiro Ishii!
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@rainmakerXokada | #TomohiroIshii pic.twitter.com/VjIDyGdT0K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2025
Ishii with a little taste of Okada's own medicine!
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@rainmakerXokada | #TomohiroIshii pic.twitter.com/J2vinDaUYH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2025
Nobody games the system like Okada!
Watch #AEWCollision on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@rainmakerXokada | #TomohiroIshii pic.twitter.com/IaBo01WuEZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 19, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Events Between Corey Graves and WWE This Past Week, If It Was A Work
- Tony Schiavone On What He Thinks Is His Most Famous Line As Announcer
- Jake Roberts Thinks Ric Flair Has Tarnished His Legacy
- Backstage Update on Corey Graves & WWE, Rumored Belief That Graves Attempted To Get Fired by WWE