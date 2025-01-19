wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Retains AEW Continental Championship at Tonight’s Collision

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kazuchika Okada had another successful defense of the Continental Championship, retaining on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision. Okada faced former New Japan Pro Wrestling teammate Tomohiro Ishii on the episode, defeating him with a low blow and a Rainmaker.

Okada has been the Continental Champion for 304 days after winning it from Eddie Kingston on March 20, 2024. He is only the second champion in the belt’s short history.

