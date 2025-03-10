wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Retains Continental Title At AEW Revolution

March 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kazuchika Okada Brody King AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Kazuchika Okada proved to be too much for Brody King, defeating the big man to retain his Continental Title at AEW Revolution. Okada defeated King at Sunday’s big PPV to hold onto the championship, pinning King following a Rainmaker. You can see highlights from the match below.

Okada’s title reign now stands at 355 days, having won the championship from Eddie Kingston on the March 20th, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite. Our live coverage of AEW Revolution is here.

