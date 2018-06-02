Kazuchika Okada Reveals His Top Three Wrestlers In The World

– Kazuchika Okada spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing Kenny Omega and more. Highlights are below:

On Kenny Omega as an opponent: “Kenny is tough, he’s strong, he’s awesome; I think all those things are pretty obvious. The thing with him is that with the power of NJPW World, he’s been able to get such a following worldwide. The whole world has their hopes pinned on him and that’s a definite X-factor.”

On the top three wrestlers in the world (excluding himself): “Kenny, [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Will] Ospreay. Aside from myself, those three are what makes NJPW the best promotion in the world.”

On his goal in wrestling: “The ‘goal,’ so to speak, the finish line, is losing interest in wrestling. Until then, I’ll keep going like I have been.”