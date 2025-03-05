– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed another huge matchup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of this weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will team with Ricochet against their Revolution opponents, Swerve Strickland and Brody King, in a tag team bout. You can view his announcement below.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland and Brody King

* Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

* Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have contract signing