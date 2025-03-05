wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet Face Swerve Strickland & Brody King Tonight on AEW Dynamite

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet vs Swerve Strickland and Brody King Image Credit: AEW

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed another huge matchup for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of this weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will team with Ricochet against their Revolution opponents, Swerve Strickland and Brody King, in a tag team bout. You can view his announcement below.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Kazuchika Okada and Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland and Brody King
* Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
* Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have contract signing

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada, Swerve Strickland, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading