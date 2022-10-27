– During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated ahead of NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, New Japan wrestler Kazuchika Okada discussed AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and more. Below are some highlights:

Okada on not getting to meed Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door: “I was hoping to meet Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door, but unfortunately that couldn’t happen. Since we couldn’t talk backstage, I’m happy to meet him in the ring next time.”

Okada on AEW: “AEW is a great promotion, I definitely felt that in my time there. There are places where they win out over NJPW, and areas where New Japan is superior as well. I think both sides came away with something to learn and work on, and I’d love to have another event with those lessons learned. Last time was in the U.S., so let’s have it in Japan next time.”

At tomorrow’s Rumble on 44th Street event, Kazuchika Okada will team with AEW star Eddie Kingston against The Bullet Club team of Jay White and Juice Robinson. At Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January, Okada will also challenge Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.