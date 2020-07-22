Kazuchika Okada Says Defending IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles Together Devalues Heavyweight Belt

In an interview with Tokyo Sports (translation via Barry Meijer), Kazuchika Okada said that defending the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles together actually devalues NJPW’s top prize.

He said: “The main factor is that the conflict between Los Ingobernables de Japón and Bullet Club was immediately linked to the double title. I doubt the current situation. As for Los Ingob’s inner riot, do whatever you want. It would be nice if the fans would be interested. I am not interested at all. The belts involved are at its poorest. Well, even if the value goes down, I’ll raise it, so please do whatever you want right now. I felt that the value of the heavyweight belt was halved when the two titles were won together. And that’s why if Mr. Naito (Tetsuya), who won the double crown first, was able to show something, he should’ve shown it. I lost because I couldn’t do it. But the biggest prize in the industry, the IWGP Heavyweight, seems to be far from its ideal. I don’t mean to complain. I think there’s a different way to create excitement. In that sense, I’ll have this match with Yujiro-san, so for now that’s fine.“