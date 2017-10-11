Kazuchika Okada Says Los Ingobernables are “Too Soft,” Discusses Younger Talent Challenging Him

Kazuchika Okada shared his thoughts on Los Ingobernables de Japon and more in a new interview with NJPW. Highlights are below:

On younger wrestlers challenging him: “I think whatever field you’re in, you always need something new, always need change. That’s how something everyone loves and that’s what’s inspirational. I don’t want fans in the future to say ‘Okada was cool, but after that…'”

On Los Ingobernables de Japon: “Well, they’re certainly popular, there’s no doubt about that. You see LIJ shirts at all the venues, and even outside of wrestling on the street there are LIJ shirts and caps. They’re super popular. But as an actual team … I think they’re still a little too soft…Well, generally speaking, they’re a young team. They should be really representing what the present and future of wrestling is, but I’m not sure that’s something they’re getting across to the fans. CHAOS aren’t as young as them, maybe we don’t beat them in terms of speed, but we have a lot more up our sleeves. That’s what makes us a great team.”