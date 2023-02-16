wrestling / News

Kazuchika Okada Skips Pro Wrestling NOAH Last Love Press Conference

February 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pro Wrestling NOAH Kazuchika Okada Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Kazuchika Okada decided not to show up at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Last Love press conference on Tuesday. NJPW reports that Okada did not appear for the press conference, instead sending a statement that he was “absent in order to prepare for a championship match on February 18,” namely his match at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

The site noted that Okada’s absence drew an outburst from Okada’s opponent at the Last Love show, Kaito Kiyomiya. Kiyomiya said, “You’re not coming? After you jumped me from behind after the main event in Osaka? Don’t you dare run from me! I’ll tear you apart!”

Okada and Kiyomiya will face off at the February 21st show, which takes place at the Tokyo Dome and is Keiji Muto’s final event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kazuchika Okada, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading