Kazuchika Okada Confirms He Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kazuchika Okada has confirmed reports that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. As was reported, the company announced that several talents tested positive for the virus, with Okada, Sho, Yoh, Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado Yoshinobu Kanemaru were all pulled from Wrestling Dontaku on May 4th. Okada has now confirmed in an interview with Radio Oshabering (per Tokyo Sports that he tested positive.

Okada noted that he was in close contact with several talents who began to feel a fever and was pulled from the event. He tested negative multiple times but ended up becoming feverish and finally tested positive. He said his wife stayed at her parents’ place while he quarantined and that he tried to train at home but didn’t have the energy. He noted that he’s feeling better now and his sense of taste has returned.

It is not yet known when Okada will return to the ring.