Kazuchika Okada on Events Being Cancelled Due to the Coronavirus, Shares His Thoughts on Empty Arena Events

– NJPW1972.com recently interviewed former IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada. Okada addressed events being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, his thoughts on empty arena events, and more. Below are some highlights.

Okada on events getting cancelled due to the coronavirus: “Yeah. Obviously, I miss it. I just want to wrestle! I don’t go down to the Dojo all that much, but I went the other day. It was weird getting in the ring there. It’s hard to explain. We’re not entirely off, right? We don’t have matches- I’m not sure whether the right word is cancellation or postponement- but it’s not a case of ‘right, time to go on holiday!’. I have to stay in top shape, but it’s hard to exactly put my finger on what it is I should be doing. At any rate, just standing in that Dojo ring, it hits you: this is home. It’s not just us, of course. It’s baseball, it’s soccer, it’s concerts. In the situation we’re in, we have to cancel or postpone anything that has people gathering in large numbers, and there’s nothing we can do about that. We can’t just keep going because people seem healthy enough, because we could end up spreading this without knowing it. If one of our wrestlers gets it, they could carry it with them without even knowing. We kind of have to accept this for what it is, but we have to be ready for when we come back, to really show the power that professional wrestling has again.”

Kazuchika Okada on running empty arena events: “Hmm. It’s not that we can’t do it. But wrestling involves a lot of punishment. A lot of bumps, a lot of moves you have to take from opponents. To not have that encouragement of a live crowd, I’m not sure how I’d deal with that. If someone takes a hell of a chop, say. You feel and hear that contact but there’s no reaction, no encouragement. I’m not sure in an empty environment that a wrestler can give all they have, and give any audience something they’d be happy with. I know the audience reaction is incredibly important to me. It’s a reaction from a live crowd that makes me know whether I’m having a good match.”

Kazuchika Okada on his WK 14 match with Kota Ibushi: “I thought it was awesome. Really great. I’d definitely felt going in that the night one match was the more important one. IWGP Champion versus G1 Climax winner, and I’d lost to him in the G1 as well. to get that win in front of 40,000 people; the reaction that got… To be honest I’d have liked to have sampled that a bit longer, but I had to deal with Naito the next night!”

His message to the fans: “Just to save all that emotion up. It’s not like we’re going away forever. Not just the fans, but the wrestlers, the staff, all of us have a lot of pent up tension, and when the time’s right I want us all to release that, all at once. I think in a way, we can make 2020 a banner year for pro-wrestling, still. So I just say we all do what we can do, and then let all that emotion out when we can.”