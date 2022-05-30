Kazuchika Okada To Become A Father For The First Time

Kazuchika Okada is going to become a Father as revealed by Yahoo Sports Japan. The current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is expecting his first child with his wife, Suzuko Mimori with the birth due in August (per Fightful):

On getting married: “It’s been three years since I got married. I’m glad I got married. I wonder if I can be a family from a couple by being given (children). It’s fun again. I think my life will start.”

On maybe needing to take time away from pro wrestling: “There are no household chores that I can’t do, and I think I can do that well. But I think I’ll go on a tour, and I’ll do what I can do. Maybe I’ll take a break from the game. I don’t know. It’s such an era.”

On the upcoming G1 Climax: “I think that my feelings will be well suited to G1 at that time, and I will divide it (public and private). My wife is also very careful about that.”