Kazuchika Okada To Carry 2020 Olympic Flame Through Tokyo

– It was announced today that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will carry the Olympic flame through Tokyo. Okada will be one of 42 personalities with the honor of carrying the flame for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo.

Okada is set to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi at night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Jan. 4.