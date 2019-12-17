wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada To Carry 2020 Olympic Flame Through Tokyo
– It was announced today that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada will carry the Olympic flame through Tokyo. Okada will be one of 42 personalities with the honor of carrying the flame for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo.
Okada is set to defend his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi at night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Jan. 4.
「東京2020オリンピック聖火リレー」の愛知県聖火ランナー42名が決定しました。聖火リレーのルート詳細も併せて発表！
詳細はこちら⇒https://t.co/XJ3TLFIt1I #聖火リレー#TorchRelay pic.twitter.com/KRSY4WYwYS
— 東京2020オリンピック聖火リレー愛知県実行委員会 (@run_aichi_jp) December 17, 2019
