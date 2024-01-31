Kazuchika Okada Files To Trademark His Name For Merchandise

Fightful reports that on January 29, Kazuchika Okada filed to trademark his name for merchandise and entertainment services. As noted, he will be a free agent tomorrow when his NJPW deal expires.

Mark For: KAZUCHIKA OKADA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes