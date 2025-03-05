– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced a huge new title bout for AEW Revolution. Kauzchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Brody King. You can view his announcement below.

Tony Khan wrote, “This Sunday, 3/9 #AEWRevolution Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena AEW Continental Title @rainmakerXokada vs @Brodyxking After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY! Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!”

AEW Revolution 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* Hollywood Ending Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW World Title: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* MJF vs. Hangman Page

* Big Boom! AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Zero Hour)