wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada vs. Brody King Continental Title Bout Set for AEW Revolution
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced a huge new title bout for AEW Revolution. Kauzchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Championship against Brody King. You can view his announcement below.
Tony Khan wrote, “This Sunday, 3/9 #AEWRevolution Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena AEW Continental Title @rainmakerXokada vs @Brodyxking After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY! Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!”
AEW Revolution 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope
* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega
* Hollywood Ending Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe
* AEW Continental Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners
* #1 Contenders Match for AEW World Title: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
* MJF vs. Hangman Page
* Big Boom! AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Zero Hour)
This Sunday, 3/9#AEWRevolution
Los Angeles, CA @cryptocomarena
AEW Continental Title@rainmakerXokada vs @Brodyxking
After a series of altercations, Kazuchika Okada will defend the AEW Continental Title vs
Brody King at Revolution THIS SUNDAY!
Don’t miss #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mfrgHFcgcL
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Ernest Miller Didn’t Become a Bigger Star in WCW
- Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Take Sides Following John Cena’s Heel Turn at WWE Elimination Chamber
- AEW Reportedly Considering Unifying Two of Their Singles Titles (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Ric Flair Is Ready to Fight Through Security to Keep John Cena From Winning the Title From Cody Rhodes