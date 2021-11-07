Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley

Kazuchika Okada will officially face the former Buddy Murphy at NJPW Battle In The Valley. It was announced after NJPW Power Struggle that Okada will face Buddy Murphy at the November 13th show, which takes place in San Jose.

The announcement reads:

Kazuchika Okada vs Buddy Matthews at Battle in the Valley! 【NJoA】

Buddy Matthews gets huge first NJPW opponent

One of the biggest news stories surrounding Battle in the Valley on November 13 in the San Jose Civic has been the debut of former WWE star Buddy Matthews. Matthews will be making his first steps in an NJPW ring at the PPV spectacular, but despite hints issued on social media, no match had been signed.

At Power Struggle on November 6 however, Kazuchika Okada addressed Matthews in his backstage comments after he wrestled Tama Tonga. The victorious Okada simply stated: ‘Hey Buddy Matthews- see you in San Jose’.

The match has now been signed and is official, rounding out a massive eight match card. Make sure you watch as part of a stacked weekend of wrestling action November 13 and 14, with Battle in the Valley joining STRONG and Best of the Super Junior and World Tag League opening nights!