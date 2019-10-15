Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi, Epic Jushin Liger Tag Match Official for Wrestle Kingdom 14 on Jan. 4

– As a result of last night’s matches at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling in Tokyo, the main event for Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2020 has been set, per New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). After defending the IWGP heavyweight title last night against SANADA, Kazuchika Okada will defend the belt against G1 Climax 29 winner Kota Ibushi. Also, Ibushi successfully defended his title shot briefcase on yesterday’s show against EVIL.

After Kazuchika Okada defeated SANADA in the main event last night, Kota Ibushi came out and challenged Okada. Okada then accepted the challenge for Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Additionally, NJPW confirmed the first of Jushin Liger’s two retirement matches set for the weekend. The first will be a legendary tag team match where Liger will team up with WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke, and Tiger Mask against Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, and Ryusuke Taguchi. El Samurai will accompany team Liger for the match, and Kuniaki Kobayashi will be in the corner of Team Sano. Norio Honaga will serve as the special guest referee.

Wrestle Kingdom 14 will be a two-night event. It’s scheduled for the Tokyo Domo in Tokyo, Japan on January 4 and 5, 2020.