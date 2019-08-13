wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki To Headline NJPW Royal Quest, Full Card Announced
NJPW has announced the card for Royal Quest on August 31, which will feature Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight championship against Minoru Suzuki. The event happens at 1 PM ET (6 PM BST) from the Copper Box in London.
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki
RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship
Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
NEVER Openweight Championship
Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. KENTA
IWGP Tag Team Championships
Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (c) vs. Road to Royal Quest Tag Team Tournament Winners
SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White & Chase Owens
Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori
Juice Robinson & Kota Ibushi vs. Hikuleo & Yujiro Takahashi
Ren Narita, Shota Umino, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO, YOH, & Rocky Romero
