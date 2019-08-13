Kazuchika Okada vs. Minoru Suzuki To Headline NJPW Royal Quest, Full Card Announced

NJPW has announced the card for Royal Quest on August 31, which will feature Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight championship against Minoru Suzuki. The event happens at 1 PM ET (6 PM BST) from the Copper Box in London.

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship

Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

NEVER Openweight Championship

Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. KENTA

IWGP Tag Team Championships

Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (c) vs. Road to Royal Quest Tag Team Tournament Winners

SANADA & Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White & Chase Owens

Robbie Eagles & Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori

Juice Robinson & Kota Ibushi vs. Hikuleo & Yujiro Takahashi

Ren Narita, Shota Umino, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. SHO, YOH, & Rocky Romero