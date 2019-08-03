wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA G1 Climax Preview Clip for AXS TV
August 3, 2019 | Posted by
– AXS TV has released a preview clip for today’s same-day coverage of the NJPW G1 Climax 29 Night 13 card. The AXS TV broadcast will air at 9:00 pm EST. It will feature the headlining match of Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA. You can check out that preview clip for the match below.
411’s full results from today’s G1 Climax Night 13 event are available RIGHT HERE. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s card:
Bad Luck Fale vs. KENTA
Lance Archer vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.
EVIL vs. Will Ospreay
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi
Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA
