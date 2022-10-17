Kazuchika Okada Wants To Train NJPW’s Next Top Stars

Kazuchika Okada likely has plenty of time left in the ring, but he is looking to the future by wanting to help train the next generation of NJPW stars. Okada recently spoke with Nikkan SPA for a new interview and you can see some highlights below (translation courtesy of DeepL.com:

On his goals of training future stars: “I want to create stars who will lead New Japan in the future. In order to create a star, it is faster if a star teaches a star, isn’t it? Besides, I myself did not originally come to New Japan as a member of the wrestling elite. Although I entered the world after graduating from junior high school, I did not have a spectacular record in amateur wrestling like other wrestlers. When I first joined Toryumon, I couldn’t even do 500 squats and everyone around me kept telling me that I was no good. I am proud to say that I have something to teach a wide range of people because of this experience. I want to give back to New Japan Pro-Wrestling by raising the next top person myself.”

On the importance of new stars to NJPW: “If someone can beat me, that means he is a star among stars. I want more and more people like that to join us. It is with such people that the future of New Japan Pro-Wrestling will exist. We must pass on to the next generation the sashes that have been passed down from one generation to the next for the past 50 years. To do that, we need stars and the more stars we have, the better. I wish I could stay at the top for another 100 years, but that is impossible. There is a limit to how long I can stay at the top. By nurturing such a top star with my own hands, I can repay New Japan Pro-Wrestling and engrave the name of Kazuchika Okada in the history of the wrestling world as the man who created a new top star.”