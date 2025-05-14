wrestling / News
Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, & The Hardys Set for WrestleCon Newark
– WrestleCon announced the next set of guests scheduled for WrestleCon Newark during SummerSlam Weekend in August, including Kazuchika Okada and more. WrestleCon Newark will be held at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2.
Newly confirmed for the convention are AEW stars Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay. Okada will be appearing on Friday, August 1 for autographs and photos. Ospreay will also be appearing on Friday. Additionally, TNA Wrestling stars The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) will appear on both Friday and Saturday.
