Kazuchika Okada Wins IWGP World Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kazuchika Okada is back on top in NJPW, as he defeated Jay White to become a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 17. After hitting White with a Rainmaker to secure the victory, Okada was confronted by former champion Shingo Takagi. Takagi, who Okada defeated last year for his first reign, challenged him to a title match.
White’s reign ends at 206 days, after he won it at Dominion on June 12.
While Okada is only a two-time IWGP World Heavyweight champion, he won the former incarnation of the top title, the IWGP Heavyweight title, five times.
