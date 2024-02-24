Kazuchika Okada Wins His Last Match in Farewell to NJPW

– As noted, former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada was victorious at today’s The New Beginning in Sapporo event. Okada teamed with Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii in a winning effort against Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, The Great-O-Khan, and Francesco Akira. This marked Okada’s last match in New Japan. After the match, Okada said goodbye to NJPW and the fans.

After the match was over, Okada paid his respects to the fans and gave them a bow. You can see highlights of the match below.

It’s rumored that Kazuchika Okada has signed with AEW.