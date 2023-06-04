Kazuchikda Okada Thinks NEVER Six-Man Tag Team Titles Should Be Renamed

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Kazuchika Okada suggested that the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team titles should get a new name. According to Okada, the NEVER should be dropped in favor of IWGP. Here are highlights:

On the lineup for NJPW Dominion: “I think it’s a card where the top of New Japan and the top of AEW fight, and I think it’s not strange to be the main. […] I don’t know what kind of person Tsuji is, but I don’t think I’ll watch it.”

On renaming the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team titles: “Of course I know the history of NEVER, but I think it would be better to make it IWGP. The three of us want to liven it up to the point where you say, “Wouldn’t it be better if it were better?”